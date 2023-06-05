Global Precision Products Acquires Xactra Technologies

Acquisition enables the company to expand their rapid prototyping & DFM capabilities as well as increasing their reach into the optical and photonics markets

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global Precision Products (GPP), a leading contract manufacturer serving the aerospace and defense industries, announces the acquisition of Xactra Technologies, a leading manufacturer of precision machined components for the optical and photonics markets. The acquisition expands GPP’s reach into these sectors and provides new capabilities and services to both company’s customers."We are excited to welcome Xactra into the GPP family," said Mark Higgins, President & CEO of Global Precision Products. "This acquisition is a strategic move that further diversifies our customer base and expands our capabilities into this rapidly growing sector. Xactra's expertise in prototyping and low-volume precision machining and their commitment to quality aligns with our own values, and we are confident that this acquisition will benefit both our companies, customers and employees."Xactra Technologies has been serving the optical sector for over 40 years, providing high-quality machining services to a wide range of customers. The company has built a reputation for its unique capabilities, customer service and its experienced team of engineers and technicians."We are thrilled to be joining Global Precision Products and to become a part of their growing organization," said J. Michael Grady, President & CEO of Xactra Technologies. "We are proud of what we have accomplished at Xactra, and we believe that this acquisition will provide us with new opportunities to serve our customers and to continue to grow and innovate."About Global Precision ProductsGPP is a leading contract manufacturer serving the aerospace and defense sectors by providing a wide range of precision machining and engineering services. The company is headquartered in the Rochester, NY area and has additional manufacturing operations in Seabrook, NH. Founded in 1997, GPP is committed to quality, innovation, and customer service.