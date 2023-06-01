MedCompli announces a strategic partnership with Pacific Strategies & Assessments to simplify Third Party Screening
MedCompli has announced a strategic partnership with Pacific Strategies & Assessments to strengthen third party due diligence and investigations.
MedCompli's mission has always been about simplifying compliance management, by teaming up with PSA, we're enhancing our ability to offer the highest level of third-party due diligence reports.”ALACHUA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MedCompli, a compliance software solutions provider revolutionizing the life science compliance landscape, has announced a strategic partnership with Pacific Strategies & Assessments (PSA), a global risk consultancy firm specializing in due diligence, investigations, and advisory services.
As MedCompli continues to expand its client base, the partnership with Pacific Strategies & Assessments will enhance third-party screening and risk monitoring to ensure the highest degree of compliance and ethical practices. In addition, this collaboration leverages the unique strengths of both companies, combining MedCompli's innovative compliance software solutions with PSA's spectrum of risk management services.
"MedCompli's mission has always been about simplifying compliance management while fostering a culture of ethical practices," said Chris Gingras, CEO and Founder of MedCompli. "By teaming up with PSA, we're enhancing our ability to offer the highest level of third-party due diligence reports. This is not just about ticking the compliance box, it's about empowering our clients to navigate complex regulations with confidence and simplicity."
PSA will augment MedCompli's existing services by providing extensive in-region experience gained from professional backgrounds in international business, corporate investigations, government intelligence, and law enforcement.
Michael Olver, CEO of PSA, added, "In an increasingly complex global business environment, due diligence has never been more important. Our partnership with MedCompli allows us to integrate our comprehensive risk consultancy services with their innovative compliance solutions, ultimately providing a more robust and user-friendly service for clients."
The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to delivering impactful solutions that seamlessly adhere to regulations while maintaining a human touch. By joining forces, MedCompli and PSA offer a powerful combination of compliance software and risk consultancy to set a new industry standard.
About MedCompli
MedCompli is committed to revolutionizing the healthcare, life science, and pharmaceutical industries by offering innovative software solutions that simplify compliance management. Developed by experienced compliance officers, MedCompli's solutions foster a culture of ethical practices and work-life balance while providing intuitive, configurable, and affordable tools for organizations to navigate complex regulations confidently.
About Pacific Strategies & Assessments
Headquartered in Washington, DC, PSA is a global risk consultancy delivering critical information through due diligence, investigations, and advisory services. With international offices staffed by investigators and responders with extensive in-region experience, PSA operates wherever its clients do business, providing the insights needed to navigate the complex global business environment.
