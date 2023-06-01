Governor Phil Scott Announces Progress on the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan Implementation

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced continued progress towards the implementation of the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI). The Department of Financial Regulation approved the VT-FMLI insurance coverages and rates filed by The Hartford, a private insurance carrier who was selected to deliver and administer the program benefits.

Phase 1 of the three-phased program goes into effect on July 1, 2023, when State employees are enrolled in the program.

“This is an important step as we move forward with Vermont’s innovative paid family and medical leave program,” said Governor Scott. “Within two years, every working Vermonter and employer will have access to this affordable program, without relying on a mandatory new tax. It truly will be a win-win.”

The benefits will provide up to six weeks of paid family and medical leave benefits at 60% of an employee’s average weekly wage for an employee’s own serious health condition, bonding with a child, or caring for family members. Employers could opt to expand upon this baseline benefit.

"I am very pleased with the timely review and approval of The Hartford's filing on the part of my staff to keep the Vermont Voluntary Paid Family Medical Leave Program on schedule to meet the Phase 1 implementation date,” said Kevin Gaffney, commissioner at the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. “We look forward to a successful implementation, leveraging the experience, expertise and efficiency a private insurer brings to the process.”

Upon completion of the Phase 1 implementation, the State will work closely with The Hartford to educate and promote Phase 2 (employer groups of two or more) of the program for a July 1, 2024 implementation. "The department expects to receive a product and rate filing for Phase 2 of the program later this year with a goal of approving those programs by year end 2023", Gaffney added.

The voluntary nature of the program will allow Vermont employers to tailor a plan that suits their needs.

More information of the Vermont Voluntary Paid Family Leave Program can be found by clicking here.