Exigent Technologies Among First to Earn Newest Microsoft Cloud Program Solution Partner Designation

MSP Exigent Technologies has earned the newest Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner Designation, recognizing its longstanding partnership and expertise.

We invest in training with Microsoft to deliver the best solution, optimized for each client and wrapped in exceptional customer service. Being recognized for that commitment to excellence is an honor” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has earned the newest Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner Designation, recognizing its enduring partnership with one of the world’s largest technology vendors, as well as the organization’s extensive expertise with Microsoft Cloud solutions.

In a letter from Microsoft, Exigent was notified of its new Microsoft designation as a Solutions Partner for Modern Work in late May. The software vendor leverages partner designations to validate partner capabilities and expertise, making it easier for businesses to identify a trusted IT partner that can reliably deliver and support Microsoft solutions.

“The Solutions Partner designation demonstrates your organization’s technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud,” wrote Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions for Microsoft. “Your organization is one of the first Microsoft partners to attain this designation and I’m excited to celebrate this achievement with you. …Thank you for your commitment and for the investment you’re making in our partnership and in delivering customer success.”

Exigent has been recognized throughout its tenure as a Microsoft partner, earning Microsoft Gold status several times as it has continued to build expertise around the Microsoft portfolio of solutions. Exigent offers consultation services for Microsoft Azure, as well as Microsoft 365. The managed IT services provider also works daily with Microsoft products across its customer base, leveraging experience built over more than 25 years in business.

“Our customers rely on Exigent to understand the right Microsoft solutions for their needs, and to guide them through deploying those powerful products correctly, and we take that responsibility to heart,” explained Daniel Haurey Jr., president and founder of Exigent Technologies. “We invest in training and knowledge exchanges with Microsoft so that we are delivering the best solution, optimized for each client’s needs and wrapped in our exceptional customer service. Being recognized for that commitment to excellence is an honor.”

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

