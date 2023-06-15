Angelo Odore appointed General Securities Principal at LifeMark Securities Corp

Angelo Odore

PEARL RIVER, NY, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelo Odore, 29 years experienced and dedicated Financial Services professional, has been appointed General Securities Principal at LifeMark Securities Corp.

Mr. Odore will oversee Registered Representatives and IAR business practices and be responsible for ensuring that all activities comply with securities regulations and corporate policies. As a passionate advocate for his clients, he will continue providing them with Investment Advisory Services and ensure that clients have access to the best possible resources and the firm’s services and offerings.

As Mr. Odore dedicated his entire career to ensuring clients' interests are met, his newly added responsibilities reflect LifeMark Securities' commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and demonstrating its devotion to providing Financial Services Professionals the support needed in helping clients reach their financial goals.

He holds Series 6, 63, 7, 24, and 66 licenses, a LUTCF professional designation, and completed the GAMA Training Programs. In addition, he holds a BBA from Baruch College and a Marketing Management Degree from IED in Rome.

Mr. Odore has held numerous leadership positions at various Multinational Insurance and Financial Services Organizations in the USA, Southeast Asia, EMEA, and LATAM. He has most recently served as Director of Business Development at Fortis Lux in NYC. Mr. Odore is also the founder and owner of MLL Consulting Inc. providing international expertise in Financial Services Distribution Development and Business Best Practices.

Angelo lives in Long Island with his wife of 30 years and is a devoted father of three. He has a deep passion for soccer and history and enjoys golf and sailing.