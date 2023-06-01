ABC ELECTRICALS Launches Its Ecommerce Brand “WIREMART” for Motor Winding Industry
Enhancing The Approachability of Rewinders/ShopkeepersDELHI, INDIA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABC Electricals, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the motor winding industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its ecommerce platform “WIREMART”, designed to revolutionize the way rewinders, shopkeepers and others gain accessibility to the products. The platform aims to enhance the approachability of motor winding industry, enabling professionals to conveniently source high-quality materials, tools, and equipment with just a few clicks.
With the rapid growth and advancements in technology, the motor winding industry has been witnessing a significant shift towards online solutions. Recognizing this need, Wiremart has developed a state-of-the-art ecommerce platform that combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to streamline the procurement process for professionals in the field.
Key features of the Wiremart ecommerce platform include:
* Extensive Product Catalog: Wiremart's platform offers an extensive range of products, including wires (copper winding wire and aluminium winding wire), insulation materials (like insulating varnish, sleeves, polyester film, cotton tape), coils, and various tools and equipment needed for motor winding. The comprehensive catalog ensures that rewinding professionals and shopkeepers have easy access to a wide variety of industry-specific supplies.
* User-Friendly Interface: The platform boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it effortless for customers to browse, search, and place orders. The streamlined design ensures a seamless online shopping experience for both seasoned professionals and those new to the motor winding industry.
* Advanced Search Functionality: Wiremart's ecommerce platform features advanced search functionality, allowing users to quickly find the exact products they require. Customers can filter their search based on specifications, brands, or other specific requirements, ensuring they find the most suitable options for their projects.
* Secure Payment Gateway: Wiremart prioritizes the security of its customers' transactions. The platform is equipped with a secure payment gateway, providing peace of mind to users during the checkout process. Wiremart accepts a range of payment options to cater to various preferences.
* Cash on Delivery (PAN INDIA): Wiremart offers Cash-on-delivery facility across India. Wiremart is currently offering Free Cash On Delivery for it’s customers across India.
* Prompt Delivery and Support: Wiremart understands the importance of timely delivery in the motor winding industry. With a robust logistics network, the platform ensures prompt and efficient delivery of orders. Additionally, their dedicated customer support team is available to address any queries or concerns customers may have, providing exceptional service throughout the purchasing journey.
"We are excited to introduce Wiremart's ecommerce platform, aimed at revolutionizing the motor winding industry," said Amar Aggarwal, Proprietor of ABC Electricals. With our extensive catalog, user-friendly interface, and prompt delivery, our aim is to empower professionals in the motor winding industry to achieve greater efficiency and success."
To celebrate the launch, Wiremart is offering an exclusive limited-time promotion on select products. Visit www.wiremart.co to explore the platform and take advantage of this special offer.
About Wiremart:
Wiremart is an Ecommerce platform with innovative solutions for the motor winding industry. Backed by ABC Electrical who has been into motor winding business for more than 40+ years. Wiremart strives to provide a seamless online shopping experience coupled with exceptional support. Wiremart is currently serviceable in India Only. But will look forward to expand it’s reach across the globe.
Sunil Kumar
ABC Electricals
info@wiremart.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Wiremart Website Tutorial - Motor Winding Wire