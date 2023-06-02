Unreleased Games Showcased and Playable at BIG Festival 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG Festival, Brazil's premier independent games festival, is set to showcase a thrilling lineup of unreleased games that are set to captivate gaming enthusiasts from around the world. The festival, scheduled to take place in São Paulo from [Festival Dates], will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to get hands-on experience with some of the most anticipated titles from renowned developers and publishers.
Among the exciting array of unreleased games to be showcased at the BIG Festival 2023, several stand out as highly anticipated and promising titles. Here is a sneak peek of the games that will be playable during the event:
Affogato - Spiral Up Games
Prepare for a mesmerizing culinary adventure with Affogato, a charming game that combines strategy and puzzle elements. Developed by Spiral Up Games, players will be immersed in a world of delightful concoctions and tantalizing challenges.
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Akupara Games
Akupara Games invites players into a mystical realm with Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles. This visually stunning game will transport players to a world filled with ancient prophecies and supernatural powers, offering a unique and captivating narrative experience.
Jelly Express - GameDash
Get ready for a jelly-filled adventure with Jelly Express, developed by GameDash. In this whimsical and fast-paced game, players will embark on a colorful journey, overcoming obstacles and solving puzzles to deliver delicious jellies to their destinations.
Nova Lands - HypeTrain Digital
HypeTrain Digital presents Nova Lands, an epic open-world game set in a captivating sci-fi universe. Players will embark on a thrilling space exploration adventure, encountering alien civilizations, engaging in interstellar battles, and shaping the destiny of their own galactic empire.
Pixel Ripped 1978 - ATARI
ATARI takes players on a nostalgic trip back in time with Pixel Ripped 1978. This retro-inspired virtual reality game will transport players to the '70s, where they will embark on a pixelated journey through various classic gaming genres.
Smushi Come Home - Mooneye Studios
Mooneye Studios presents Smushi Come Home, a heartwarming and visually stunning game. Players will navigate through a vibrant and whimsical world as they help Smushi, an adorable creature, find its way back home.
Stray Gods - Humble Games
Humble Games introduces Stray Gods, an enchanting adventure that explores the divine and the mortal realms. Players will take on the role of a divine being, manipulating the environment and guiding characters through beautifully designed levels.
Sword Hero - Crytivo
Embark on an epic quest as Sword Hero, a captivating action-adventure game developed by Crytivo. Players will wield powerful weapons, engage in intense combat, and unravel the mysteries of a rich and immersive fantasy world.
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness - Blowfish
Blowfish invites players to experience the dark and twisted world of Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness. In this atmospheric horror game, players will navigate a chilling circus filled with supernatural horrors and unravel the secrets that lie within.
During the BIG Festival 2023, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to play these highly anticipated games before their official releases. Developers and publishers will be on-site to gather feedback, engage with the community, and showcase their latest creations.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of the gaming excitement at the BIG Festival 2023! For more information, visit https://bigfestival.com.br/en/.
Press Kit Available here
About BIG Festival
The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important festival and game market in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in the region, - showing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, great press coverage, lectures and the presence of the main players in the region, as well as as publishers and investors worldwide.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
