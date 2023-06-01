The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Honors First Responders with Discounted Access to State Parks

June 1, 2023

Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that beginning today, state resident first responders and law enforcement officers will receive a $40 discount for an Annual State Park and Trail Passport. The passport, which allows unlimited day-use entry for all of Maryland’s state parks and park facilities for one year, is otherwise available for $75 for in-state residents.

“The Moore-Miller Administration is proud to recognize and honor Maryland residents who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect others,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “I want to thank the General Assembly for passing this legislation, Senator Mary Beth Carozza for leading the charge, our Maryland park rangers and volunteers who work hard to protect and provide access to our natural spaces, and all who vigilantly serve their communities as first responders.”

This discount is available to Maryland residents who serve as law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and similar emergency personnel. Legislation proposing this initiative was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore after passing through the General Assembly with bipartisan support. The bill was sponsored by state Senator Carozza, along with 13 cosponsors.

The discount is available to Maryland residents who serve as law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and similar emergency personnel. The annual pass offers unlimited day-use admission for everyone in a single vehicle (up to 10 people) to Maryland’s state parks and facilities, unlimited boat launching at all applicable state park facilities, and a 10% discount on state-operated concession items and boat rentals.

“We are pleased to offer our first responders a discounted Maryland State Park and Trail Passport so that they can enjoy our beautiful parks with their family and friends,” said Maryland Park Service Acting Superintendent and Ranger Angela Crenshaw. “As stewards of our public lands, we greatly appreciate the people who keep us all safe.”

Park passes may be purchased at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources online store. To be eligible for the discounted price of $35, the purchaser will be required to present identification or other credentials as a first responder along with proof of Maryland residency.