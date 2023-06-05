A Solution to the Population Decline Problem is on the Way

Dr. Marion Vollmer says she might just have a solution to the population decline problem.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- my123Baby announced today that they are emerging from stealth mode and they have a solution to the population decline problem. It is called my123Baby and it is a simple kit that has everything couples need to perform a clinical-grade assisted reproduction procedure at home.It will cost just $100 per treatment cycle and it thus represents the world’s first affordable, yet clinical-grade, treatment for infertility. It will cost 10 times less than similar treatments offered by the fertility clinics. So my123Baby could very well play a significant role in solving the population decline problem that China, Japan, Singapore, Hungary, the US, and many other countries are now facing.The kit is based on 12 years of development by Dr. Marion Vollmer – a world-leading fertility scientist, who is credited with several discoveries related to sperm-swimming behavior, which are central to the patented sperm selection device included with the kit. “Treatment for infertility is expensive and it is dominated by the clinics. It’s been this way for almost 50 years and this needs to change, which is exactly what we plan to do with my123Baby.”When asked about the specifics of her technology, Vollmer declines to reveal details, commenting that, “Until we are on the market we can’t say too much because we are concerned about IP theft. I can only quote our marketing slogan: we put the right sperm in the right place at the right time.”Dr. Vollmer and her husband/partner Daniel Wilson (with whom she shares 3 children) have devoted their lives to helping other couples have children. Wilson is a Silicon Valley startup-specialist who already has a few world’s firsts to his credits, so it was a natural fit to start a business together with Dr. Vollmer, and he now serves as the CEO of my123Baby.Wilson adds, “There’s a Twilight Zone episode where a guy has the cure for cancer but nobody can hear him explain what it is. That’s what it has been like for us for the last 18 months, and that is why we’ve decided to go public now even though the product is still several months away from the market.”Indeed, my123Baby is urging governments worldwide to get involved with the global rollout of my123Baby. Dr. Vollmer explains why: “186 million people suffer from infertility worldwide, and yet, only about 2 million rounds of IVF are performed each year. Something has to change.”Wilson goes on to add, “The economics are astounding, such as in China, which has about 100 million infertile people and treating them all with IVF would cost roughly $1 trillion or more. About 30% of them could be treated with my123Baby and that would add up to almost $300 billion in savings”.

