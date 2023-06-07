OnlineCheckWriter.com Offers Businesses with Various Payment Choices

OnlineCheckWriter.com: From Checks to Choices.

OnlineCheckWriter.com Revolutionizes Business Payments with Pay by Credit Card and Payroll Solutions.

TYLER, TEXAS, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, the prominent b2b payments platform, offers various payment methods to help businesses manage their finances. The platform provides ACH, Pay by Credit Card, Payroll by Credit Card, Wire Transfer, Wallet to Wallet Transfer, QR Code Payment, Checks, and Get Paid Links. Renowned accounting software platforms like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, and Bill.com seamlessly integrate with OnlineCheckWriter.com. This integration streamlines the payment process and elevates the overall user experience. Businesses with multiple accounts can conveniently track and manage transactions effortlessly.

The all-in-one platform was initially developed as a payment solution for Tyler Petroleum and quickly evolved into software trusted by businesses across various industries. Since its public beta launch in 2018, the platform has gained widespread recognition for its ability to automate the entire payment process.

OnlineCheckWriter.com's Pay-By-Credit-Card feature allows customers to pay anyone, even if the payee doesn't accept a credit card. The payee will receive the funds as a check, wire, or ACH without transaction charges. The payer gets to keep all your credit card reward points. Payroll by credit cards will enable the users to conveniently transfer funds from their credit card to their bank account and use them to process payroll. This feature offers a reliable and efficient payment processing solution, particularly for small businesses that experience cash flow issues.

ZilBank.com, the sister company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, offers various features, including Virtual Card, Digital Visa Gift Card, fee-free checking accounts for business owners outside the US, and Employee Expense Cards, etc.

"Today, OnlineCheckWriter.com provides various payment choices, empowering organizations with greater flexibility and efficiency," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "Our growth beyond checks showcases our unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers," he added.

Users can conveniently move funds electronically through the platform's ACH transfers. The wire transfer feature seamlessly enables transfers to any desired location, whether sending money domestically or internationally. The payment links streamline creating and sending customized invoices directly to clients for payment. Additionally, wallet-to-wallet transfers allow for instant fund transfers between digital wallets.

The QR code feature, a convenient no-contact payment option, offers effortless transactions without physical cards or cash. Employers can benefit from using payroll by credit cards to pay employees.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, focuses on innovative payment technologies for evolving business needs. Sabeer Nelli, the CEO of Zil Money Corp, recognizes the challenges encountered by small businesses, including inadequate funds and payment delays, and the application provides solutions to these issues.

"We aim to become the go-to platform for businesses seeking to simplify and enhance their financial operations' efficiency," he added. "Offering businesses a range of choices to streamline their financial operations is another step towards that goal."

OnlineCheckWriter.com was initially known for its proficiency in printing and mailing checks, creating invoices, paying bills, and tracking expenses. Today, the platform has emerged as a leading global provider of financial technology solutions, offering businesses various payment choices to meet diverse business needs and providing secure and reliable transactions.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is changing the way businesses handle money. It provides various payment options, from traditional to modern, making transactions smoother and more efficient. It's not just for writing checks - it offers a range of choices to meet changing business needs. The platform helps businesses keep up with the evolving financial world.