EU hands over first batch of modern equipment to Moldovan armed forces

Drones, laptops, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, ultrasound machines, personal protection and surgical kits have been provided by the European Union to Moldova through the European Peace Facility.

The equipment was handed over to Defence Minister Anatol Nosatîi by European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Chisinau on 31 May.

At the ceremony, Borrell also announced that Moldova will soon receive additional support, namely ambulances, mobile demining robots, metal detectors, radios, and an air surveillance radar.

“These surveillance radars are very much needed. This will enhance Moldova’s air security in the future. This support will help modernise Moldova’s defence sector and will build your capacity to take part in our civilian and military missions around the world, contributing to our peace-building efforts,” said Borrell.

The European Union has so far provided more than €87 million in support for the modernisation of the defence sector and the strengthening of security through the European Peace Facility.

On the same day, Borrell officially launched the European Union Partnership Mission to Moldova (EUPM Moldova). Both ceremonies were held on the eve of the European Policy Community summit , which takes place today, 1 June.

