Parablu Receives 2022 Global ISV Partner of the Year Award from Cohesity
Parablu Was Recognized for Its Extraordinary Contribution to Cohesity's World-Class Ecosystem
Together, we are empowering organizations across the globe to protect, manage, and secure critical data and streamline their data management processes.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu today announced that it has received the 2022 Global ISV Partner of the Year award from Cohesity, a leader in data security and management. The award was presented as part of Cohesity’s Global Partner Summit event held on May 31st. 2023.
— John Gallo, VP Global Channels & Distribution at Parablu Inc.
"We are extremely happy and honored to be recognized as Cohesity's Global ISV Partner of the Year," John Gallo, VP Global Channels & Distribution at Parablu. "This award highlights the strength of our partnership with Cohesity as well as the dedication and commitment from both teams. Together, we are empowering organizations across the globe to protect, manage, and secure critical data and streamline their data management processes."
“As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly enabled our mutual customers to achieve their business goals with Cohesity's next-generation data security and management solutions in 2022.”
About Parablu:
Parablu is a prominent company specializing in cutting-edge data security and resiliency solutions catered to digital enterprises. These advanced solutions ensure comprehensive protection for enterprise data while offering complete visibility into all data movement through user-friendly, centrally managed dashboards.
Parablu's solutions includes two key offerings: BluVault, a suite of robust and secure cloud-based data backup solutions, and BluSync™, a suite of solutions tailored for secure managed file transfer, collaboration, and file services. These solutions effectively address the diverse data protection needs of enterprises and seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, delivering cost-effective data security. For more information about Parablu, please visit www.Parablu.com.
John Gallo
Parablu Inc.
+1 408-775-6571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Why Parablu?