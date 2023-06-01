Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,019 in the last 365 days.

PVC Recycling Market worth $4.9 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "PVC Recycling Market is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% from USD 3.3 Billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.  The PVC recycling market is mainly driven by the demand for PVC recycling in various end-use industries, including building, construction, & infrastructure, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, and agriculture. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13929415

Browse in-depth TOC on “PVC Recycling Market

290 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
242 - Pages

List of Key Players in PVC Recycling Market:

  1. DS Smith (UK)
  2. Adama Plastics (US)
  3. Reclaim Plastics (Canada)
  4. Suez (France)
  5. Veolia (France)
  6. Veka Recycling (UK)
  7. Simplas PVC Recycling (UK)
  8. WRC Recycling (Scotland)
  9. Morris Recycling (UK)
  10. Dekura (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in PVC Recycling Market:

  1. Driver: Growing awareness of energy savings and government responses
  2. Restraint: Technical limitations of the PVC recycling process
  3. Opportunity: Favorable initiatives to promote the use of recycled PVC in developed countries.
  4. Challenge: Quality issues of recycled PVC plastics

 Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Rigid PVC segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.
  2. Window profiles & doors is projected to be the fastest growing application type in the PVC recycling market, in terms of value.
  3. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for PVC recycling during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13929415

Based on type, the PVC recycling market has been segmented into rigid PVC, flexible PVC, and chlorinated PVC. Rigid PVC is commonly used for various products, including pipes, window frames, and siding. It is a durable and robust material that can withstand harsh weather conditions and is often used in construction and industrial applications. Rigid PVC has high demand in the PVC recycling market because it is well-suited for recycling as it can be easily melted down and reformed into new products without losing its structural integrity.

Based on application, the PVC recycling market has been segmented into pipe and fittings, window profiles and doors, flooring, wires and cables, facade, automotive interior, traffic cones, exterior gardens, PVC awning, rainwater gutter, electric gutter, roofing membranes, and automotive underbody protection. PVC window profiles are a common component in residential and commercial buildings. PVC window profile recycling involves collecting, sorting, and processing discarded window profiles to produce recycled PVC materials that can be used to manufacture new window profiles. Recycled PVC window profiles offer several advantages, including reducing the use of virgin PVC, conserving natural resources, and reducing energy consumption in manufacturing. Recycled PVC window profiles can meet the same performance standards as virgin PVC, making them a sustainable alternative for window manufacturers.

Based on end-use industries, the PVC recycling market has been segmented into building, construction, and infrastructure, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, and agriculture. Building, construction, and infrastructure are major end-use industries for the recycled PVC market. Recycled PVC is used in various applications in the construction industry, including windows, doors, and profiles, pipes, electric wire gutters, and roofing membranes.

Asia Pacific is a key region in the global PVC recycling market. According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for over a third of the world’s GDP. The high economic growth, coupled with the mounting population, is expected to boost the industrial sector in the region, which will increase the need for PVC plastics from industries. Continuous and easy availability of recycled PVC, low-cost labor, lower prices, and environmental benefits are also some of the major factors driving the PVC recycling market in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=13929415

Browse Adjacent Markets - Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Recycled Plastics Market
  2. Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market
  3. Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
  4. Textile Recycling Market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

PVC Recycling Market worth $4.9 Billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more