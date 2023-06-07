Lessons Learned, Lessons Lost: Exploring the Far-reaching Effects of Coronavirus on Teachers

QIRYAT TIV ON, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus experience long-term symptoms, known as Long Covid, that persist even after their recovery. Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle and joint pain, headaches, and memory impairment. These symptoms can vary in severity, and there is a correlation between the severity of the disease and the intensity of the symptoms.

Those who have recovered often report a decrease in their quality of life, emotional well-being, and difficulties in performing daily activities. Another challenge arises when trying to carry out work-related tasks, particularly in cases of exhaustion and difficulty concentrating. Previous research examining the obstacles to returning to work among individuals with long-term conditions is limited, especially among teachers.

A study conducted at Oranim College in Israel, led by Prof. Inbar Levkovich and Ms. Ella Kalimi, examined the prevalence of symptoms and their impact on the occupational status of teachers. The research utilized mixed methods and focused on Israel.

Quantitative data was collected through an online survey distributed among 170 teachers who had recovered within six months preceding the study. The symptoms most commonly reported by teachers were fatigue (43.7%), weakness (32.2%), difficulty sleeping (27.3%), pain or discomfort (22.4%), anxiety (20.7%), dizziness (20.3%), palpitations (18%), depression (17%), difficulty performing daily activities (16.5%), and cognitive difficulties (16.2%). Additionally, the study found that higher levels of social support were associated with a greater sense of control, improved mental well-being, and a decrease in long-term symptoms. These findings suggest that a significant number of COVID-19 survivors experience persistent long-term symptoms that can affect their mental and physical health as well as their quality of life and work.

The qualitative study included 26 teachers who described symptoms affecting their levels of functioning. Severe fatigue significantly impacted their ability to work in the classroom and throughout the day. The teachers expressed feelings of helplessness and frustration regarding the duration of their symptoms. Concentration problems and headaches also hindered their ability to function. Teachers described experiencing guilt and a decrease of motivation to work at school. Despite these challenges, teachers were required to return to full-time employment immediately. A significant number of teachers criticized the administration's distant and demanding attitude, which disregarded their difficulties.

In conclusion, teachers play a critical role in the education system and are exposed to significant work-related stress. The findings of the study indicate that even after six months of recovery from the coronavirus, teachers continue to experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and difficulty concentrating. The study highlights the importance of teachers' mental well-being, sense of control, and support, as these factors positively affect their physical and mental state, enabling them to more effectively support their students. The complexity of treating teachers' symptoms is evident throughout the study, emphasizing the need for support and improved resources to help teachers manage their well-being. Furthermore, the research findings underscore the importance of understanding the long-term symptoms experienced by teachers and how these symptoms impact their work. The study results can inform the development of intervention programs aimed at reducing the impact of symptoms on teachers' performance and job satisfaction, ultimately fostering a better working environment and improving scholastic outcomes for students while preserving teachers' influence within the education system.

The persistence of COVID-19 symptoms in teachers who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease holds significant implications that necessitate attention in order to safeguard the welfare of both teachers and the students under their care. Educational institutions and schools should establish specialized support programs to help these teachers manage their symptoms. These programs should provide ongoing support, including workshops led by educational psychologists, with coping strategies aimed at improving teachers’ mental and emotional well-being. It is essential to raise awareness among school principals, administrators, and professional teams regarding the symptoms of long COVID-19 and their potential impact on recovered teachers' occupational functioning. Given the challenges associated with returning to work, administrators and professional teams should demonstrate sensitivity to these symptoms and recognize the difficulties teachers may face. The well-being of recovered teachers should be assessed and monitored on a regular basis to ensure that their symptoms are being addressed effectively. Schools and educational institutions should implement assessment research to monitor the well-being of recovered teachers over time and adjust support programs accordingly.