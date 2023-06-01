Tsumoto Guidry Sworn In as ICA Judge

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, congratulates Judge Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry at her swearing-in ceremony.

HONOLULU — Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry was sworn in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the May 31 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciaryʻs YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Rhonda L. Griswold, Hawaiʻi State Trail Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau, State Senate Vice-President Michelle N. Kidani, and Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

Tsumoto Guidry will serve a 10-year term.