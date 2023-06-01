Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,931 in the last 365 days.

Tsumoto Guidry Sworn In as ICA Judge

Image of Chief Justice Recktenwald and Judge Tsumoto Guidry.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, congratulates Judge Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry at her swearing-in ceremony.

HONOLULU — Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry was sworn in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the May 31 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciaryʻs YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Rhonda L. Griswold, Hawaiʻi State Trail Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo, Judicial Selection Commission Chair Kamani B. Kualaʻau, State Senate Vice-President Michelle N. Kidani, and Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

Tsumoto Guidry will serve a 10-year term.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Tsumoto Guidry Sworn In as ICA Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more