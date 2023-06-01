Manchin Announces $576K for Rail Safety in West Virginia

May 31, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $576,000 from the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Railroad Crossing Elimination Program to improve rail safety across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to study grade rail crossings to reduce incidents. The funding announced today was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“To keep West Virginia moving, we need to ensure we have a safe and strong railway system,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will enhance rail crossings in the Mountain State to reduce congestion, strengthen our supply chains, and save lives. I look forward to seeing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s continued lasting impact on West Virginia communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that keep West Virginians and the goods that travel along our railways safe.”

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funds grade separation projects, such as overpasses and underpasses; closures; track relocations; and improvements to or installations of warning devices at crossings. Planning, environmental review, and other preliminary design elements are also eligible for grant funding.

Individual awards listed below: