Child Tax Credit Refunds Out Friday

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang have announced that the Department of Finance – Division of Revenue and Taxation will be releasing the first batch of Child Tax Credit refunds for tax year 2022 this Friday.



The first CTC batch is comprised of 3,000 taxpayers totaling $5.3 million. About 1,000 of those taxpayers are for direct deposit.



Taxpayers choosing direct deposit will receive their refund on June 2, 2022.



Those opting for checks should allow three to five working days for the U.S. Postal Service to sort and distribute mail. Note that if direct deposit bank information has errors, the refund will be converted to check.



The Division of Revenue and Taxation will continue to process tax refunds on a biweekly basis to allow the week in between to process government payroll and other payables.



Governor Palacios and Lieutenant Governor Apatang thanked the Department of Finance team for their diligence and hard work in processing the child tax credit refunds. They also asked for everyone to continue to exercise patience as the refund process continues.



“I commend the Department of Finance team for their commitment in processing the Child Tax Credit refunds quickly to distribute these refunds and tax credits to families,” Governor Palacios stated.



For questions regarding tax refunds of the child tax credit, contact the Revenue and Taxation Call Center at (670) 664-1040.

