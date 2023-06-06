Dr. Shay Nicholas Discusses the Latest Advancements in Anti-Aging Technology
Fotona4D does a great job of treating the folds on our face, all the fine lines and wrinkles. Our clients have been getting really superior and wonderful results!”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shay Nicholas, Founder and Medical Director of Kintsu MedSpa with locations in Davis and Berkeley, CA, chats with TOPDOCS host Maggie McKay about the Fotona4D Facelift and how it is revolutionizing the anti-aging industry. Dr. Nicholas takes the listener on a transformative journey through the world of aesthetic rejuvenation. She demystifies the traditional facelift and introduces the remarkable benefits of the Fotona4D Facelift, a cutting-edge non-surgical procedure that promises astounding results. Listeners who have ever considered facial rejuvenation but were deterred by surgery's discomfort and lengthy downtime will find this podcast is a must-listen.
During an engaging conversation with the podcast host, Maggie McKay, Dr. Nicholas elaborates on the key differentiators between the Fotona4D Facelift and traditional facelifts. Unlike invasive surgery, this in-office procedure requires zero downtime, allowing the patient to resume their daily activities immediately. The Fotona4D Facelift offers exceptional skin lifting and tightening capabilities, treating facial folds, fine lines, and wrinkles and even addressing uneven skin tone. Patients have reported outstanding results, making this a game-changer in the field of aesthetic medicine.
One of the most remarkable aspects of the Fotona4D Facelift is its convenience. Dr. Nicholas shares that you can undergo the treatment in as little as 45 minutes and return to work the very next day. This accelerated recovery time makes it an ideal choice for busy individuals seeking effective and efficient facial rejuvenation.
The Fotona 4D Facelift caters to a wide range of candidates, spanning from their 30s to their 80s. Regardless of age, the treatment offers painless sessions without the need for injections, creating a comfortable experience for all.
With an impressive background in medicine, Dr. Shay Nicholas earned her medical degree and pursued advanced training in cosmetic procedures. As the Founder and Medical director of Kintsu MedSpa, she has established a reputation for excellence, drawing patients from near and far to her practices in Berkeley and Davis, California.
Dr. Nicholas is renowned for her unwavering commitment to providing personalized care and achieving natural-looking results. With a deep understanding of her patients' desires and concerns, she employs a holistic approach that encompasses both physical and emotional well-being. Driven by a belief in the transformative power of aesthetics, she has cultivated a comprehensive range of treatments that cater to each individual's unique needs.
