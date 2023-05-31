NEW ONLINE PORTAL TO ENHANCE TRANSPARENCY AND EFFICIENCY WITHIN THE MINING SECTOR

Honiara, Solomon Islands – The Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) of the Solomon Islands has launched a new online portal to enhance transparency and efficiency in the mining sector on Tuesday 30 May. The portal can be accessed at: portal.mmere.gov.sb.

Developed with support from the World Bank and implemented by the Revenue Development Foundation; the portal is a public source of information on mining licenses in the country. The system, which is updated daily, shows new applications and licenses, and, in a first for mining transparency in Solomon Islands, makes this up-to-date information available for the general public.

The new portal, which is accessible through the MMERE website, will publish the mining license registry database, allowing for greater transparency in the allocation and management of mining licenses. In addition, the portal will provide prospective investors with an online platform to apply for new mining licenses, while current license holders will be able to submit their reports online, transfer or surrender their existing licenses, and enjoy a range of other benefits.

“We are excited to launch this new online portal, which represents a significant milestone for the mining sector in the Solomon Islands,” said the Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Hon. Bradley Tovosia. “This portal will provide much-needed transparency and efficiency in the management of mining licenses and will help to attract new investment into the sector.”

“Mining and other resources offer important growth opportunities for Solomon Islands but need to be transparent, well regulated, and well managed, to avoid significant social and economic issues for local communities and the country at large” Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. “We are proud to be supporting this important work that complements our efforts to improve access to information, community engagement, and benefit sharing in the mining sector, while supporting the safe and sustainable growth opportunities across the country.”

The launch of the portal is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve governance and transparency in the mining sector. By making information on mining licenses more accessible and easier to use, the government hopes to attract new investment and generate greater economic benefits for the country.

The new portal is now live and can be accessed at portal.mmere.gov.sb.

ENDS///

Minister Tovosia clicks the button to official launch the portal on Tuesday

A World Bank rep at the launching programme

Permanent Secretary of MMERE Dr. Chris Vehe at the launch

Web designer of the portal explains the portal to audiences

For more information, contact the MMERE or the Revenue Development Foundation.

About the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification

The Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification is responsible for the management and regulation of the mining, energy, and rural electrification sectors in the Solomon Islands.

About the Revenue Development Foundation

The Revenue Development Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with governments to promote transparency, accountability, and revenue generation. The foundation is implementing the new online portal with support from the World Bank.