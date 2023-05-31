Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,834 in the last 365 days.

Tracking Tiger Muskie at Winchester Lake

Anglers may notice a large pair of antennas connected to a battery box and solar panel at Winchester Lake this year. This contraption is a radio telemetry receiver and its purpose is to track radio tags, which were surgically implanted in Tiger Muskie stocked at Winchester Lake. The tags are equipped with a short antenna, a small battery supplying about 350 days of power, and a motion sensor that tells the receiver if the fish is alive or dead. Every ten seconds the tags in the fish send out a radio frequency similar to your cars FM radio, that only the receiver sitting on the waters edge can pick up. The receiver then logs how many pings and the signal strength from each tag in its memory bank. These detections indicate which direction the fish is and how far away it is. Fisheries biologists will monitor the reciever and download the tracking data every other week throughout the study period.

You just read:

Tracking Tiger Muskie at Winchester Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more