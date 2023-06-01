Paymerang Named to Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces 2023 in the Midsize Category

Finance automation leader is named a Top Workplace in Richmond, Va. for the fifth consecutive year.

We strive to create a world-class employee experience, and this highlights our dedication to sustaining an environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential.” — Gloria Garber, VP of People and Culture at Paymerang

RICHMOND, VA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang is pleased to announce that it was again named a Top Workplace in Richmond, Va. for the fifth consecutive year.

The recognition is based on results from the 10th Annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, an employee survey company based in Exton, Pennsylvania, The program surveys employees about workplace culture, values, and leadership, among other criteria.

"I am humbled and incredibly proud of our team for earning this award for the fifth consecutive year," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. "It highlights the amazing culture we have built, rooted in our values. Our ongoing commitment is to create an environment where every team member is celebrated and feels a genuine connection to the company and one another. Our customers feel that every day."

Paymerang is ranked in the top 10 midsize companies this year, a category that contains 24 organizations with 125 to 399 employees. Previously, Paymerang ranked #2 in the midsize category in 2022 and #3 in 2021. The company ranked #1 and #2 respectively in 2020 and 2019 in the small-size category with 124 employees or fewer.

Since 2018, Paymerang has experienced rapid growth, expanding from 27 employees in 2018 to approximately 300 employees while expanding company operations, new product development, sales, and marketing. Paymerang’s recent asset acquisition of KwikTag and Sypht has also bolstered the company’s growth. KwikTag offers a cloud-based AP automation solution to clients across multiple industries and was the first to create a fully integrated Microsoft Dynamics document management and workflow platform designed for accounting teams. Sypht is an innovator in AI-powered data extraction and analytics.

“We are thrilled to have once again been recognized as a Top Workplace in Richmond,” said Gloria Garber, VP of People and Culture at Paymerang. “We strive to create a world-class employee experience, and this highlights our dedication to sustaining an environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The company pays 100% of employee medical and dental premiums, offers a 6% non-elective 401(k) plan, and awards 18 days of PTO and 10 paid holidays annually.

Take the first step towards working at a Top Workplace by exploring open positions on our career page at https://www.paymerang.com/about/careers/.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit https://www.energage.com/ or https://topworkplaces.com/.