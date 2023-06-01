Crossroads4Hope Celebrates National Cancer Survivorship Month by Hosting our Wings of Hope Fundraising Challenge
Wings of Hope not only helps us to raise awareness but also the critical funds needed to ensure our services remain at no cost to those impacted by cancer.BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization that provides social and emotional support to those affected by cancer, will host its annual Wings of Hope celebration throughout the month of June.
Since 2010, Wings of Hope has served as an annual celebration for cancer survivorship; an inspiration for those just beginning their journey; and a gathering of support for all those affected by the disease. Due to construction on our Mark Lipschutz Center for Nutrition & Family on our Bedminster campus the event will be held virtually this year and will have a crowdfunding component to help raise funds.
Since its founding in 2001, Crossroads4Hope has helped over 20,000 people facing a cancer diagnosis or that of a loved one. Our team of professionals provide navigation and referral resources, financial assistance and psychosocial support, education, nutrition, and mind-body programs that enhance mental and physical wellbeing, reduce distress, and help people move through a cancer health crisis to become empowered.
“Cancer impacts the many facets of someone’s life, and when treatment ends, the recovery continues. Often people don’t realize how much time they needed to heal. Our Wings of Hope event fosters the essence of survivorship by convening all those touched by cancer and raises awareness about the vital role community plays in the healing journey.” – Katherine Schaible, Sr Director, Program & Impact
We deliver these programs and services primarily in New Jersey, in person and directly to at-risk communities through our public health outreach and when possible, on a national level via online. We plan to move our outreach efforts beyond New Jersey in the future. Technology is essential and is embedded throughout our work, especially with our teams working in communities facing a disproportionate cancer burden. Individuals and families never see a bill thanks to our donors.
To ensure our programs and services remain at no cost to anyone, events like Wings of Hope helps us raise the critical funds needed. Wings of Hope allows individuals to give back in two meaningful ways by either making a one-time gift or becoming a fundraiser. To learn more, please visit crossroads4hope.org/_wingsofhope.
About Crossroads4Hope:
Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support is a registered 501(c)(3) organization based in Bedminster, NJ. Crossroads4Hope’s network embraces all people touched by cancer—the diagnosed and their loved ones—empowering individuals through access to resources, as well as programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Always at no charge to members, the organization delivers essential programs and services including individual and group support; educational, nutritional, and healthy-cooking workshops; classes to enhance health and wellness; and activities that build social connections. For more information, visit www.crossroads4hope.org or call 908-658-5400.
Kami Fotschky
CrossRoads4Hope.org
+1 908-658-5400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram