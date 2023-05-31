TDHCA celebrates National Homeownership Month; helps close financial gaps for low-income, aspirant homeowners

(AUSTIN) – Recognizing June as National Homeownership Month, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) would like to remind Texans that the Department offers several pathways to homeownership for qualifying low-income families. Using one of TDHCA’s federal or state-funded programs–HOME Homebuyer Assistance with New Construction (HANC), The Texas Homebuyer Program, or the Texas Bootstrap Loan Program—can help turn the dream of homeownership into a reality.

“With the Texas economy still experiencing continued growth, there are more folks seeking to make Texas their home. As the recognized state agency responsible for affordable housing, we can offer the opportunity for homebuyers to overcome some of the financial hurdles associated with the home buying experience,” said Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of TDHCA. “TDHCA’s homeownership programs are a reliable source of funding to help close the financial gaps for low-income, first-time homebuyers.”

The following three programs assist low to moderate income Texans with the purchase of a home. Qualification requirements specific to funding sources may apply.

The Texas Homebuyer Program

Offering flexible down payment and closing cost assistance, The Texas Homebuyer Program’s My First Texas Home features a 30-year, low-interest rate mortgage for first time homebuyers, or the My Choice Texas Home that features the same options for mortgage loans, down payment and closing cost assistance for repeat homebuyers. In Fiscal Year 2022, The Texas Homebuyer Program provided more than $1.7 billion in homeowner financing, down payment and closing cost assistance.

In coordination with local nonprofits, public housing authorities, and city/county offices, the HANC Program provides mortgage financing to low-income homebuyers to purchase and build a new home, purchase and place a manufactured home on a site, or purchase and place a manufactured home on land already owned by the homebuyer. The purchase price limit cannot exceed 95% of the area median purchase price for new construction, financing is provided as a fixed-rate loan with a term of 15-30 years, and interest may be as low as zero percent.

One of Texas’ most successful, cost-effective programs helping very low-income residents achieve homeownership, the Bootstrap Loan Program features a $45,000 loan with 0% interest for a term of up to 30 years. Participants are required to provide at least 65% of the labor necessary to build or rehabilitate their housing. Bootstrap’s funding is provided through the Texas Housing Trust Fund and appropriated biennially by the Texas Legislature. Today, a majority of the loan repayments made by prior Bootstrap loan recipients help fund loans for future Bootstrap loans, thus providing a self-sustaining funding source for the program and an overall savings to the state.

In Fiscal Year 2022 (Sept 1, 2021, through August 31, 2022) TDHCA helps nearly 7,900 households with the purchase or construction of a single family home.