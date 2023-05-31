Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Town of Elkin Affected by Strong Winds and Tornado

NORTH CAROLINA, May 31 - On Friday, May 26, Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for the Town of Elkin in Surry County that suffered damages from straight-line winds and a tornado on April 28. The declaration makes additional assistance available for the town.

“This state disaster declaration provides more necessary assistance for the Town of Elkin as they recover from strong winds and a tornado earlier this year,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. This disaster declaration will expire sixty days after issuance.

Following state of emergency declarations from the Mayor of Elkin and the Chair of the Board of Commissioners for Surry County on May 1, local and state emergency management officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and determined that Elkin has incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages.

The Town of Elkin would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessment.

