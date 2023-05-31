Submit Release
Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP to support Vocational Education Festival in Baku this June

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Vocational Education (SAVE), the European Union, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will co-host the second ‘Secret to the Profession’ festival in Baku on 10 June. The event will take place on Seaside Boulevard, near the Clock Tower.

The Festival aims at building more awareness about Vocational and Education and Training (VET) in the country and make it more attractive for young people and their parents.

The ‘Secret of a Profession’ Festival will offer master classes and exhibitions organised by students from the tourism, industry, arts, agriculture, ICT and public catering fields. In addition, fun games and quizzes are planned for the participants as part of the ‘WorldSkills Azerbaijan’ platform.

The event is supported by the EU-funded ‘VET for the Future: Development of VET Providers’ Excellence in Azerbaijan’ project which is implemented by UNDP in cooperation with SAVE.

