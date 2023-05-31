Manchin Statement on Support for Overturning Reckless Student Loan Plan

May 31, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote for the resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program.

“Today I voted to repeal the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation proposal because we simply cannot afford to add another $400 billion to the national debt. There are already more than 50 existing student loan repayment and forgiveness programs aimed at attracting individuals to vital service jobs, such as teachers, health care workers, and public servants. This Biden proposal undermines these programs and forces hard-working taxpayers who already paid off their loans or did not go to college to shoulder the cost. Instead, we should be focusing on bipartisan student debt reforms that reduce the cost of higher education and help all Americans.”