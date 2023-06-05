Biovision Introduces Victus88: A Comprehensive Dietary Sensitivity Test to Revolutionize Personalized Healthcare
Biovision launches Victus88, a revolutionary immune reaction test for personalized nutrition. Get detailed results and optimize your health at victus88.com.COLLINSVILLE, IL, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biovision Diagnostics, a leading biotechnology company focused on innovative diagnostic solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking dietary sensitivity test, Victus88. This cutting-edge product provides a comprehensive analysis of an individual's immune reactions to food antigens, enabling personalized nutrition plans for optimal well-being. More information about Victus88 can be found at victus88.com.
The human gut and immune system have been identified as crucial factors in overall health, playing a role in digestion, immune function, and even mental health. Victus88 assesses an individual's immune reactions to food antigens, which could be contributing to various health issues. By offering insights into an individual's unique immune responses, Victus88 empowers users to make informed decisions about their health and nutrition. Victus88 tests 4 immune responses to 88 food antigens, which include a total of 382 foods.
"We are excited to introduce Victus88 as a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking to understand and optimize their immune reactions to food," said Vince Ojeda, CEO of Biovision Diagnostics. "Our mission is to provide cutting-edge educational tools that enable people to take control of their health and improve their quality of life. Victus88 represents a significant advancement in the field of personalized healthcare and nutrition."
Victus88 is an easy-to-use, at-home test that delivers detailed results and actionable recommendations within just a few weeks. See more at victus88.com.
