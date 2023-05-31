PRESS RELEASE: TANUMALALA INMATES AWARDED CERTIFICATES FOR BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

SAMOA, May 31 - The Samoa Qualifications Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Tupa’i Peter Peilua attended an award presentation ceremony on May 25th 2023, at the Samoa Prisons and Correction Services compound at Tanumalala. Training was offered and delivered by Samoa Stationery and Books (SSAB), for the Tanumalala prison inmates on Basic Computer Skills. This training course is a recognized Non – Formal Learning activity with the Authority. SQA is also pleased to share that this will be the first of many trainings recognized by the Authority, delivered for Tanumalala Prison Inmates and funded under the PSET support fund.

Tupa’i also acknowledged SSAB for the opportunity this training has given to inmates, as he believes education is a long-life and worthy journey and experience. Tupa’i also acknowledged and congratulated the efforts of the inmates awarded for up taking this opportunity as it will have positive impact towards their future.

The SSAB Chief Executive Officer Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai acknowledged the inmates for their commitment in this training. She also acknowledged the Commissioner and staff for all the hard work and assistance during training hours and lastly the Samoa Qualifications Authority for funding and supporting this great initiative.

The Deputy Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga expressed his appreciation to both SSAB and SQA for the continuous support, through the provision of assistance as such and opportunities for the inmates towards their future after serving their time at Tanumalala. Leiataua praised the effort of inmates in completing the training course.

CONGRATULATIONS ONCE AGAIN TO THE RECEPIENTS AND WISHING YOU WELL IN YOUR FUTURE ENDEAVORS!!!