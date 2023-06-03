A Beginner’s Guide to Precious Metals Investing with Self-Directed IRAs
American IRA recently released a “beginner’s guide” for precious metals investors who are considering using Self-Directed IRAs.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. They might not always sound like the typical retirement account, but according to a recent post at American IRA, they can be perfectly valid retirement investments—if not great options for many investors. That’s because precious metals have a long history of serving as a store of value for retirement investors. And using a Self-Directed IRA, American IRA notes, it’s possible to build a nest egg with precious metals that come with the tax benefits of retirement accounts.
In the post, which American IRA intended as a “beginner’s guide” for those who might not be familiar with this arrangement, American IRA noted that it’s possible to invest in all sorts of different asset classes with a Self-Directed IRA. For instance, investors can also keep private notes, private company stock, and even real estate within a Self-Directed IRA. And given the long history of precious metals serving as a store of value for investors—it’s one of the few asset classes that dates back thousands of years—it should come as no surprise that investors will have options for keeping gold and silver within an IRA.
However, the beginner’s guide also points out that there are specific rules to pay attention to. For instance, the precious metals need to be stored by a third-party, insured and approved depository. That’s because retirement investments need to be kept separate from personal investments—and holding precious metals in a safe at home would be considered a personal investment, not a valid retirement investment. However, while this arrangement may sound complicated, American IRA points out that by working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, even beginners can have access to precious metals investing with minimal complications.
