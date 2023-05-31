Submit Release
Judiciary to Livestream Hearing in Lawsuit Filed Against State Officials to Stop the Eviction of People Living in Hotels as Part of the Emergency Housing Program

The Judiciary will livestream a hearing in Washington County on Thursday, June 1st, at 8:30 a.m. in the lawsuit filed against state officials to stop the eviction of people living in hotels as part of the emergency housing program established during the pandemic. Click here to access to livestream.

The Windham Civil Division courthouse at 7 Court Street, Newfane, will be closed on Friday, June 2nd, due to construction in the building. Staff will be available for assistance in Brattleboro, or by calling 802-257-2800.

