Latest News: Annual Summer Movies on the Lawn to Present National Film Registry Selections

Annual Summer Movies on the Lawn to Present National Film Registry Selections
The Library of Congress will host its annual “Summer Movies on the Lawn” series starting July 6. The series featuring films from the Library’s National Film Registry will be presented Thursday evenings at sundown on the southeast lawn of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building. Music will be presented prior to each film, with live performances on July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3.
