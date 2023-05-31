Port Penn Interpretive Center to Remain Closed Due to Structural Damage

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the Port Penn Interpretive Center will not open this summer due to structural damage and safety concerns. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation is in the process of evaluating options to repair the historic structure. The center is typically open on weekends and holidays during the summer.

While recently refreshing the center’s exhibits for the upcoming season, the division discovered issues and ordered a structural study that revealed the building is not safe for occupancy. The study revealed deterioration of the center’s first-floor framing and foundation, with the roof and attic adversely affected by the foundation. Repairs will include a new foundation, replacement of the first-floor framing and moisture mitigation measures to prevent future issues.

The Port Penn Interpretive Center is in the village of Port Penn, about four miles south of Delaware City. When open, the center offers displays and programs that explain the folklife of the historic wetland communities along the shores of the Delaware. Programs and self-guided walking tours featuring the historic homes of Port Penn and the scenic marshlands surrounding the town will resume once the structure re-opens to the public.

