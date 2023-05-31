Armenia: new low emission buses arrive in Yerevan with EU support

Low floor, low emission buses have arrived in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, thanks to the European Union, its member states and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The new greener, environmentally friendly fleet of 87 buses will improve the service for citizens and guests to the city by increasing the reliability, safety and efficiency of public transport.

Buses working on compressed natural gas were purchased for the city as part of the EU Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership, launched in 2021 to stimulate jobs and growth, support connectivity and the green and digital transition in the region.

The donation was supported by the multilateral ‌E5P fund where the EU is the largest donor.

Find out more

Press release