CDSG TO ATTEND BATTERY GIGAFACTORIES CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce that it will be attending Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Battery Gigafactories USA 2023, a live, and in-person conference being held on June 8th and 9th at the JW Marriott Washington DC, USA.



The two day event will explore the rise of the lithium-ion battery gigafactory economy and the need to build secure, sustainable supply chains for lithium, nickel, graphite, and other critical materials.

Examining the role of battery gigafactories to global geopolitics and zero carbon goals, the conference will be well attended by industry leaders and policy makers and will give an opportunity for Titan to showcase our world-class lithium projects to Tier One companies, financiers and manufacturers.

Along with Mr. Alford, the CEO of Titan, attendees will include the CEO’s of Livent, Lithium Americas, Siemens USA, American Lithium, Allkem, Standard Lithium as well as important representatives GM, Rivian, Panasonic and from the Department of Energy, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. State Department.

Titan Lithium Inc. is well positioned to play an important role in providing strong support to the critical need for Lithium to the world through our on-going development of the massive Titan 1 and Titan 2 lithium projects.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The scale and grade of our Titan projects stand unparalleled in the array of lithium projects worldwide. This Benchmark event will help us network, elevate and connect our immense potential to some of the key leaders in the global lithium marketspace.”

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

harp@titanlithiuminc.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.