JumpCloud Wins 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that JumpCloud Inc. has won the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Authentication and Identity category. The industry awards program identifies and rewards the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from the ever-growing threat from hackers.



JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be easily and centrally managed all while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. The JumpCloud platform offers enterprise-level functionality for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This includes identity and access management, empowering organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, device management, password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud’s directory platform offers flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and poorly patched legacy IT infrastructure that fails to meet modern IT needs.

“Our commitment is to provide a centralized, open, modern, and flexible directory platform that empowers organizations to meet modern IT challenges, secure users, devices, and identities with confidence, and scale with ease,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Winning the Fortress Cybersecurity Award confirms the value of an open directory platform and we look forward to delivering enterprise-level identity management without high cost or complexity.”

“We are so proud to name JumpCloud as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like JumpCloud are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

