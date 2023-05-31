Marias Technology Hired by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Marias will provide implementation services to OMIG

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, Ohio, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group (Ohio Mutual) to provide implementation services for the company’s policy administration system.



“We were attracted to Marias by their vast insurance system implementation experience,” said Dave Grove, Vice President ERM and Product Management, at Ohio Mutual. “As our conversations progressed, it was obvious that Marias would work well with our staff and be a good partner for Ohio Mutual.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will initially work closely with Ohio Mutual staff members to provide specification writing and documentation services, expanding into other services as the relationship progresses.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to work with Ohio Mutual,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We look forward to working with Dave and his team and are committed to providing value and delivering results.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty and life/disability insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Ohio Mutual

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of “A/Stable” from A.M. Best Co. for 30 consecutive years and has been named to the Ward’s 50® nine times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.

