Dosing of CLK Inhibitor CTX-712 Starts in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or MDS in the U.S.
Chordia announces first patient dosed in the Phase 1/2 study with Relapsed or Refractory acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome in the U.S.FUJISAWA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (“Chordia”), a biotech company engaged in the research and development of novel therapies for cancers, today announces first patient dosed in the Phase 1/2 study of CTX-712, a selective pan-CDC2-like kinase (“CLK”) inhibitor, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) or myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) in the U.S.
This study is a multicenter, open label, Phase 1/2 study to evaluate safety and efficacy of CTX-712 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or higher risk MDS. For more information, please visit the following website: clinicaltrials.gov/ (NCT05732103).
<About AML and MDS>
AML and MDS are diseases in which abnormal stem cells (abnormal clones) grow tumorigenically in the bone marrow and suppress normal hematopoiesis. The number of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or MDS in US is estimated to be approximately 14,000 and 11,000, respectively . Both diseases have not definitely effective second-line therapies, have poor prognoses, and have a high unmet medical need.
<About CTX-712>
CTX-712 is a first-in-class, orally available and selective small molecule inhibitor of CDC2-like kinase (CLK), a key regulator of the RNA splicing process that plays an important role in cell growth. CTX-712 inhibits the growth of various human tumor cell lines in vitro, and in addition, exhibits antitumor activity in multiple xenograft mouse models in vivo.
<Details of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Japan>
The Phase 1 clinical trial in Japan is investigating the tolerability, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of CTX-712 in patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory malignancies. For details of the study, please refer to JapicCTI-184188.
<About Chordia Therapeutics>
Chordia was established in November 2017 at Shonan Health Innovation Park (“Shonan iPark”) in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as a biotech company engaged in the research and development of novel therapies for cancers, with the goal of researching and developing first-in-class anti-cancer drugs and creating innovative new drugs.
In addition to its leading program for CTX-712, Chordia is engaged in the research of several developments in our pipeline, including CTX-439, a CDK12 inhibitor, which is expected to be effective in cancers with specific abnormalities, as well as GCN2 inhibitors.
