Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference being held in Chicago June 6-8. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 8, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. CT.
  • Jefferies’ Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York June 7-9. Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration, Chromatography, Process Analytics, Fluid Management and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and we also have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at http://www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com 


