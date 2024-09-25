Verizon Business and SK Shieldus team up to bolster cybersecurity offerings

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and SK Shieldus have agreed to collaborate to deliver cybersecurity solutions to South Korean and Asian enterprises operating on a global scale. This strategic relationship will leverage Verizon Business' extensive global reach and SK Shieldus' deep-rooted expertise to provide comprehensive, world-class protection addressing the unique needs of Asian businesses.



By combining their strengths in real-time threat intelligence, vulnerability assessment, incident response, and managed security services, Verizon Business and SK Shieldus aim to empower enterprises to confidently navigate the complex global threat landscape, safeguarding their operations and assets worldwide.

Verizon Business works with 99% of Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide and offers a suite of management and data security services. The company operates nine Security Operations Centers, six forensics labs and one of the largest IP networks in the world, monitoring 61 billion security events annually. In addition, Verizon’s investigative response team boasts more than 400 security experts and conducted 500+ IT investigations in 2023.

“South Korea boasts one of the largest and most advanced economies in the world, and SK Shieldus has developed world-class cyber security capabilities in this market. We’re pleased to be working with them to enable businesses to further navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence and resilience," said Robert Le Busque, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at Verizon Business Group.

Headquartered in South Korea, SK Shieldus is South Korea’s largest security services provider with a comprehensive suite of offerings, including physical security, security monitoring, consulting, system integration, solution supply, and operations.



SK Shieldus was formed in 2021 following the merger of SK Infosec and ADT Caps.

As a result, this integrated security provider, with physical and cybersecurity capabilities, has positioned itself as an industry leader by offering comprehensive security services. These services include security monitoring, consulting, system integration (SI), security solution supply, and security operations. With a customer base of over 1,800 across public, financial, and corporate sectors, including affiliates of the SK Group.

SK Shieldus Chief Executive Officer, Dr. W.P. Hong stated that 'Verizon is one of the world’s biggest technology providers with strong cyber capabilities. With the synergies and our capabilities in the Korea market, we will further strengthen cyber security capabilities for our customers in the market. As No.1 cyber security provider in Korea, we will utilise this collaboration to service our clients in Asia and globally.'

