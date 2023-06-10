Submit Release
John Zang Successfully Obtains Cannabis Testing Licence For Client

Alberta lawyer, John Zang, through his law firm JZ Law succeeds in obtaining Cannabis Testing Licence from Health Canada.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Zang, through his law firm JZ Law (JZLaw.org), has succeeded in assisting his client’s laboratory obtain a Cannabis Analytical Testing Licence from Health Canada. This licence is a valuable licence. The Analytical Testing Licence allows a lab to test the Cannabis grown by licensed Cannabis cultivators. Product testing is a requirement for a Cannabis cultivator be able to sell its Cannabis. John Zang has shown to be skilled adviser to people wishing to become involved in the legal Cannabis industry. Zang commented that “although the Cannabis laws and regulations in Canada are complicated, with an experienced adviser you can make it through the process with little cost”.

There are 9 labs located in Alberta authorized by Health Canada to conduct analytical testing of Cannabis. Of these 9, there are only 5 located in Southern Alberta. As each batch of Cannabis grown by licenced Cannabis cultivators requires testing, the demand for Cannabis analytical testing is large. Zang was able to work his client through the "red-tape" to get the Lab the analytical testing licence.

Analytical testing of Cannabis was initially aimed at determining the safety of the Cannabis--including determining that no pesticides present. In addition, the testing determines the tetrahydrocannabinol (the “THC”) level of the Cannabis. This is expected to provide some comfort to the customer as to the contents of the product they are buying--including the THC level. However in March 2023 a lab in Kelowna, British Columbia, has reported that testing on some Cannabis products has shown that the THC levels of the Cannabis was significantly lower than the percentage indicated on the package label. As a result the buyer is not getting what that they were expecting. Mr. Zang pointed out that through more available labs conducting Cannabis testing it is hoped that any "mislabeling" does not continue. Zang further pointed out that many Cannabis growers are currently struggling so it is important that the testing of their Cannabis products be conducted with more vigilance. Zang pointed to Canopy Growth Corp. as a company which seems to be struggling. Canopy Growth Corp. has seen his share price drop from $4.64 on June 10, 2022 to $0.91 on June 9, 2023. It has also announced layoffs and a facility closure.

John Zang pointed out that it is possible that when things get tight, the product may suffer. Therefore, as he stated “the availability of independent testing of Cannabis products is becoming even more important”.

For lawyer, John Zang’s lab client, the Cannabis testing business represents an industry in need of more testing labs and a great opportunity to pursue.

John Zang
JZ Law, Barrister and Solicitor
