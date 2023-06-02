Rubicon Landscape Partners with Richmond Works and City of Richmond for Job Training with the Beautify Richmond Program
Rubicon Landscape Group offers landscaping skills training and career opportunities to justice-impacted adults through the Beautify Richmond Program
Many thanks to Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and representatives from the offices of Senator Nancy Skinner and Governor Gavin Newsom for supporting this project and our reentry community's success.”RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 1, 2023, Rubicon Landscape Group met with Richmond Works and the City of Richmond to announce the launch of the Beautify Richmond Program. The current plan intends to provide a structured and supportive pre-apprentice training experience (up to 500 hours) for up to ten justice-impacted adults under 30 interested in career opportunities in landscaping and grounds maintenance. Pay is $20 an hour. Rubicon Reentry Success Center selects participants. The first group of cohorts started on April 11, 2023, in the City of Richmond.
During the 4-month program, the City of Richmond will enroll participants to the Rubicon program and assign a coach to oversee the group. Along with classroom work, each enrolled apprenticeship will engage in two to four-hour of workshops, coaching, supportive services, referrals as needed, and receive retention support.
The program supports justice-impacted adults under 30 years old who are interested in career opportunities in landscaping and grounds. Participants will obtain the necessary skills to reach their goal and the opportunity to be employed with the City of Richmond or Rubicon Landscape.
“Thank you to our community partners who joined us for the roundtable discussion about the new Beautify Richmond Program. Ten members from the Reentry Success Center will be working with mentors from Rubicon Landscape Group to learn new skills that will help them jumpstart their careers in horticulture and landscaping.
Many thanks to Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and representatives from the offices of Senator Nancy Skinner and Governor Gavin Newsom for attending the launch of the project event and recognizing the importance of our reentry community's success.” - Nancy Emery, Vice President of Rubicon Landscape.
The organizations participating include Rubicon Landscape Group, Reentry Success Center (Rubicon Programs), City of Richmond, City of Richmond's Public Works Department, and City of Richmond Employment and Training Department. A grant from California Youth Jobs Corps supports the program.
About Rubicon Landscape Group
With a 30-year legacy of professional landscape services, Rubicon Landscape Group (Rubicon Landscape) is an initiative of Rubicon Programs, a Bay Area non-profit. Rubicon Landscape works with municipalities, HOA’s and commercial properties to provide sustainable commercial landscape services in the East Bay. While transforming commercial landscapes, Rubicon Landscape Group takes on an expanded approach to landscape services that addresses landscape design, maintenance, water management and construction needs, as well as ensuring a healthier environment and more productive lives. As an enterprise of Rubicon Programs, Rubicon Landscape transforms the futures of families and individuals by supporting the organization’s life-changing work.
