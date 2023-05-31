05/30/23 – COMMUNITY HELPS DOCARE SNAG ANOTHER FISHING NET VIOLATOR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: May 30, 2023

COMMUNITY HELPS DOCARE SNAG ANOTHER FISHING NET VIOLATOR

(HONOLULU) – Citizens continue to step up to report potential resource violations to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

A tip on Friday, May 26 led DOCARE officers to Ala Moana Beach Park where they observed a fisher in possession of a small-eye throw net with a mesh size less than two inches. Officers found the throw net contained approximately 287 small sardines.

Bennett Chee, 55 of ʻEwa Beach, was issued a citation for illegal throw nets. The net was seized as evidence and the sardines were returned to the ocean. His court date is set for June 30, 2023.

Small-eye throw nets are commonly used for catching bait fish. Recently, there have been multiple complaints about suspected illegal fishing practices at Ala Moana.

Last month, with assistance from concerned citizens, O‘ahu Branch DOCARE officers confiscated more than a dozen small-eye throw nets and recovered more than a dozen illegally laid or undersized gill nets.

“Mahalo to community members for providing extra sets of eyes and ears and alerting us to suspicious activity regarding our cultural and natural resources,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “Without their help many violations might go unnoticed, and offenders would continue to do harm.”

Suspected natural and cultural resource violations can be reported via the statewide dispatch number at (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or sent anonymously through the DLNRTip app.

All individuals cited are innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please do not attempt to try cases on social media, as comments can be used against someone alleged to have committed a crime, and are often personally hurtful, untrue, or unfair.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Fishing net violation at Ala Moana (May 30, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5ysebiklfbqvz14/AACJ-U82KreaPt22v_89R2l8a?dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]