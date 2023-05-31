Global Micro-irrigation System Market is expected to be worth US$ 21,735.2 Million at a CAGR of 10.1% by the forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Turkey maintains a strong market presence in the Middle East and Africa region, currently holding a market volume and value share of over 30.6%. The global micro-irrigation system market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing water scarcity concerns and the need for efficient irrigation solutions. North America and Europe are leading regions in terms of market share, while emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid adoption

According to Future Market Insights, the global micro-irrigation system market is set to expand from US$ 8,314.9 million in 2023 to US$ 21,735.2 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global demand for micro-irrigation systems is expected to rise at 10.1% CAGR.



The transition from conventional irrigation practices to modern and technologically advanced irrigation systems is a key driver in the micro-irrigation system industry.

Conventional irrigation methods, such as flood irrigation and furrow irrigation, are highly inefficient and can waste a significant amount of water. Micro-irrigation systems, on the other hand, are much more efficient and can deliver water directly to the roots of plants, where it is needed most. This results in significant water savings and increased crop yields.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing global water scarcity. As water resources become limited, there is a growing emphasis on optimizing water usage in agriculture. This is putting the micro-irrigation system industry into the spotlight.

Micro-irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation and precision sprinklers, provide a solution by delivering water directly to the root zones of plants, minimizing evaporation and runoff. This precise and targeted application of water helps users conserve water resources and ensure that plants receive the necessary hydration for their growth and productivity.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving the adoption of modern irrigation systems. Innovations such as sensor-based irrigation scheduling, remote monitoring and control, and automation have made these solutions popular in the irrigation industry.

The new advanced technologies enable farmers to gather real-time data on soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and plant water requirements, allowing for precise and efficient irrigation management.

Development of new irrigation systems integrated with smart technologies will create lucrative opportunities for companies.

Key Takeaways:

Global micro-irrigation system demand is forecast to increase at 10.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

CAGR during the assessment period. By mechanism, drip irrigation segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 11,007.0 million between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. Based on components, tubing segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States micro-irrigation system industry is expected to expand at 10.2% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Demand for micro-irrigation systems in Spain is forecast to rise at 9.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Middle East and Africa and East Asia are expected to collectively hold around 54.7% of the overall market share.

Who is Winning?

The micro-irrigation system industry is expected to be dominated by a few key players, leading to a consolidated market landscape. In the industry, top manufacturers such as Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Elgo Irrigation, EPC Industries Ltd., Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hunter Industries, Irritrol, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kisan Irrigation Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Company Inc., Ripple Aquaplast, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Sistema Azud SA, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation, Valmont Industries hold significant market shares. These manufacturers are profiled in detail in the comprehensive version of the report.

Manufacturers in the agricultural industry are actively embracing the integration of micro-irrigation systems with precision farming technologies to meet the growing demand for advanced and efficient agricultural practices. They are taking significant steps to develop and offer integrated solutions that empower farmers to optimize water usage and enhance crop production.

Leading manufacturers such as Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, and Lindsay Corporation are at the forefront of this trend. They have been investing in research and development to create innovative products that combine micro-irrigation systems with precision farming technologies.

Competitive landscape:

In 2022 , to create a global irrigation and climate leader, the International Irrigation Business of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. was merged with Rivulis, a global provider of micro-irrigation solutions.

, to create a global irrigation and climate leader, the International Irrigation Business of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. was merged with Rivulis, a global provider of micro-irrigation solutions. In July 2020, Lindsay Corporation acquired Net Irrigate, LLC, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for agriculture.

More Valuable Insights Available:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global micro-irrigation system market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on mechanism, components, farming techniques, crop type, end users, and region.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Mechanism:

Sprinkler Irrigation Centre Pivot Towable Pivot Rain Gun Impact Sprinkler Pop up Sprinkler Linear Move Sprinkler

Drip Irrigation Surface Drip irrigation Sub-Surface Drip irrigation Gravity-fed Drip irrigation Online Drip irrigation Inline Drip irrigation

Bubbler Irrigation

Spray Irrigation



By Components:

Drippers

Tubing

Control Valve

Filters

Digital Flow Meters

Smart Watering Controllers

Others



By Farming Techniques:

Open Field

Protected Cultivation

By Crop Types:

Field Crops

Orchards and Vineyards

Plantation Crops

Other Crop Types

By End Users:

Farmers

Large Private and Corporate Farms

Governments

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltics

Central Asia

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

