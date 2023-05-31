05/29/23 – KAIMANA BEACH TO FULLY OPEN AFTER MONK SEAL RELOCATION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: May 29, 2023

KAIMANA BEACH TO FULLY OPEN AFTER MONK SEAL RELOCATION

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/831408428

(HONOLULU) – Ropes and monk seal caution signs are being removed from Kaimana Beach, after a Hawaiian monk seal pup has been moved, after weaning over the weekend.

A wide cordon (roped perimeter) was established for Pualani and her mother from the time the pup was born on April 14, with narrow strips of sand on both sides of the beach for entering and exiting the ocean.

In addition, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have provided around-the-clock safety and enforcement for the seals and people swimming, snorkeling, and paddling in the ocean off Kaimana Beach.

DOCARE’s presence has ended with Pualani’s relocation to an undisclosed location on Oʻahu.

Pualani is the fourth pup born at Kaimana Beach since 2017. Future births and pre-weaning periods there will likely prompt a resumption of a broad cordon and a 24-hour DOCARE overwatch.

DLNR, NOAA, Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response (HMAR), the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division, and other partners appreciate everyone’s consideration and patience during the seal’s presence in Waikīkī.

Being able to see Hawaiian monk seals in the wild is a special experience. These endangered seals are only found here in the islands. People should enjoy these seals while following safe viewing guidelines—50 feet for individual monk seals and 150 feet from monk seal mothers with pups. Harassing or threatening endangered species like monk seals is a violation of federal and state laws. Report seal sightings to 1-888-256-9840.

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Monk seal Pualani relocated from Kaimana Beach (May 29, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/831408428

Photographs – Monk seal Pualani relocated from Kaimana Beach (May 29, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2tcxz53wcknt712lgz8aa/h?dl=0&rlkey=f36chj3ohqp5dr01v6quw2j5n

NOAA marine wildlife viewing guidelines:

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/pacific-islands/marine-life-viewing-guidelines/viewing-marine-wildlife-hawaii

