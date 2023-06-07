Cognitive Leap Receives 5-year APA Authorization for Continuing Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Leap Solutions is proud to announce that the American Psychological Association (APA) has renewed its Continuing Education accreditation for the next five years. First granted to the company in 2020, this recognition from the top governing body in the field of psychology certifies that trainings and workshops hosted by Cognitive Leap adhere to the APA’s rigorous standards, and count toward the APA’s Continuing Education (CE) requirements for mental health professionals. “We are excited to sponsor CE credits through our certification by the APA,” said Jack Z. Chen, Founder and CEO of Cognitive Leap. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive training that is accessible by mental health clinicians and providers.”
Earning CE credits ensures that therapists and other providers stay up-to-date on new research and current standards of care. With today’s escalating demand for services and shortage of resources being called a mental health crisis, CE sponsors like Cognitive Leap play a crucial role in equipping professionals to meet those needs. As patients and providers rely increasingly on telehealth and online interventions, ongoing education is becoming especially important. From a position at the intersection of mental health and technology, Cognitive Leap is committed both to innovation and education, and looks forward to sharing its knowledge.
Cognitive Leap is headquartered in Irvine CA and provides digital mental health solutions that are accessible and affordable to address behavioral conditions in children due to attention deficit and/or hyperactivity. The company offers efficient, objective and fun assessment tools using virtual reality, as well as engaging intervention programs that bring children, families and clinicians together to support lasting functional improvements. Founded in 2015 by Jack Z. Chen, Cognitive Leap has operating subsidiaries in China and Central America with R&D Centers in Boston, MA, Palo Alto, CA, Pasadena, CA, Newport Beach, CA, and Dallas, TX.
Media Contact:
Shari Marion
Earning CE credits ensures that therapists and other providers stay up-to-date on new research and current standards of care. With today’s escalating demand for services and shortage of resources being called a mental health crisis, CE sponsors like Cognitive Leap play a crucial role in equipping professionals to meet those needs. As patients and providers rely increasingly on telehealth and online interventions, ongoing education is becoming especially important. From a position at the intersection of mental health and technology, Cognitive Leap is committed both to innovation and education, and looks forward to sharing its knowledge.
Cognitive Leap is headquartered in Irvine CA and provides digital mental health solutions that are accessible and affordable to address behavioral conditions in children due to attention deficit and/or hyperactivity. The company offers efficient, objective and fun assessment tools using virtual reality, as well as engaging intervention programs that bring children, families and clinicians together to support lasting functional improvements. Founded in 2015 by Jack Z. Chen, Cognitive Leap has operating subsidiaries in China and Central America with R&D Centers in Boston, MA, Palo Alto, CA, Pasadena, CA, Newport Beach, CA, and Dallas, TX.
Media Contact:
Shari Marion
Cognitive Leap Solutions, Inc.
+1 206-849-3767
shari@cognitiveleap.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok