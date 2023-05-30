Travel Advisory: Route 37 Lane Shifts Scheduled for June 2 as Part of the Cranston Canyon Project

RHODE ISLAND, May 30 - Starting Friday night, June 2, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift travel lanes on Route 37 for bridge rehabilitation work associated with the $85 million Cranston Canyon Project. The changes will allow RIDOT to begin demolition and replacement of the Route 37 bridges over I-295 North and South, over Cranston Street and over the Washington Secondary Bike Path.

In April, RIDOT reduced the number of travel lanes in both directions of Route 37 in preparation for this new traffic pattern. At 8 p.m. on June 2, travel lanes will shift all travel lanes to the westbound side of Route 37, freeing up the eastbound side of these bridges for demolition and reconstruction.

This traffic pattern will be in place for approximately one year, followed by another one-year phase to complete the replacement of the eastbound portions of these bridges.

Motorists should reduce their speed and provide additional time for travel through the work zone. Drivers taking on-ramps to Route 37 from I-295 North and South should be prepared to make a full stop before merging onto the highway.

The entire project will address deteriorated bridges along the western end of Route 37 and its intersection with I-295 and make many safety improvements along the "canyon" section of I-295 – the nickname given for the rocky outcropping on this section of the Interstate. The improvements also will reduce chronic congestion issues on both highways, which will reduce vehicle emissions. Approximately 84,000 vehicles travel daily on I-295 North between Route 37 and Route 14, and 36,500 vehicles on Route 37, west of Pontiac Avenue.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Cranston Canyon Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.