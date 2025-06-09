Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Needed at Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield Saturday Night into Sunday

Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close access to the Sayles Hill Road intersection for drivers on Route 146 South in North Smithfield. The closure will be in place until noontime on Sunday, June 15, and will allow RIDOT to safely lift steel beams as part of its ongoing construction of the new flyover bridge at Sayles Hill Road.

The following restrictions and suggested detours will be in place:

Route 146 South to Sayles Hill Road eastbound (toward Manville) – Detour by remaining on Route 146 and reversing direction at the next exit for I-295, then using the right lane at the Sayles Hill Road intersection to access Sayles Hill Road eastbound.

Route 146 South to Sayles Hill Road westbound (toward Iron Mine Road) – Drivers should use the ramp to Sayles Hill Road approximately 1 mile prior to the signalized Sayles Hill Road intersection adjacent to the Subaru dealership.

Route 146 North to Sayles Hill Road westbound (toward Iron Mine Road) – Detour by remaining on Route 146 North and use the Route 104 interchange to reverse direction on Route 146 South, then take the ramp to Sayles Hill Road approximately 1 mile prior to the signalized Sayles Hill Road intersection.

Route 146 North making a U-turn to Route 146 South – Detour by remaining on Route 146 and U-turn at the Route 146A interchange.

Local access will be maintained for properties along the southbound service road adjacent to Route 146. Route 146 North through traffic will not be affected.

The new flyover bridge is one of the key features of the overall Route 146 project, which will make the interchange safer and eliminate the need for the current traffic signal, the only traffic light on all of Route 146. This intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year and is a source of significant congestion and travel delay. It will be fully open to traffic by Spring 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.