Never Before Publicly Listed for Sale, Prime Golden Mile in Marbella, Spain to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Prime Golden Mile | Marbella, Spain Stunning estate in Marbella’s Golden Mile Sprawling gardens with mature trees overlooking the sea Private estate minutes from exclusive Marbella resorts Spacious main house and separate guest house with two pools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just minutes from top-tier hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants in Marbella lies Prime Golden Mile. Never before publicly listed for sale, the estate is set to auction with a pre-sale estimate of €8.5 million–€12.5 million. The auction will be conducted next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Marie Jose Aribit of Sotheby's International Realty Seville. Bidding is scheduled to open 7 June and culminate live on 14 June at Sotheby’s New York as part of Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties sale series. Bidding will also be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The estate is located in the Golden Mile, just minutes from renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants in Marbella, such as the Puente Romano Hotel and Beach and Nobu Hotel. The surrounding area offers tranquility and seclusion, making it an ideal private retreat. Upon entering, the estate greets you with park-like gardens adorned with palm, cedar, and olive trees. The property provides views of the neighboring Mediterranean gardens and the Pueblo of Las Lomas. With a spacious main house and separate guest house, the estate is well-suited as a family compound or boutique hotel. The property features an inviting entrance, fountains, and a vaulted patio with a retractable glass roof, embodying the essence of the Mediterranean. Marble floors and columned corridors welcome natural light throughout. The estate comprises a main mansion and a guest house, each accompanied by a private swimming pool. A botanical garden area with a peaceful pond and cascading water feature adds to the ambiance. From this vantage point, views encompass the tropical vegetation of neighboring properties, a white Andalusian "Pueblo," and the sea beyond. The main house offers seven suites, including a primary apartment with a private terrace and sea views. The infinity pool and spa, tiled with a beautiful bronze mosaic, are surrounded by a teak deck. The guest house features four suites, a spacious double living room, a private pool, and three terraces suitable for outdoor dining on pleasant days.

Marbella, a resort town on Spain's south coast, attracts royalty and social elites with its Mediterranean setting and Sierra Blanca Mountains backdrop. The Costa del Sol stretch offers nightclubs, coastal estates, yachts, and golf courses. Explore Casco Antiguo, the historic walled old town, and appreciate its Gothic and Renaissance architecture. Situated in Marbella's Golden Mile, this location is near the esteemed Palace of the King of Saudi Arabia, renowned Marbella Club Hotel, and Puente Romano hotel. Marbella's Golden Mile is voted among Europe's top three desirable destinations with a delightful year-round climate and an elegant lifestyle.

The property’s additional features include three gazebos for outdoor entertaining, five reception rooms in the main house, a staff apartment, a four-car garage, and a pond with a cascading waterfall, all surrounded by botanical gardens. The property is conveniently located approximately 1 hour away from Malaga Old Town, three hours from Seville, one hour from Gibraltar, 30 minutes from Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, and one hour from Gibraltar International Airport.

