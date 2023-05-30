Manchin Announces $3.7 Million for Kanawha County Head Start Program

May 30, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,702,041 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Kanawha County Board of Education Head Start Program. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age five through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $3.7 million to support the critical efforts of the Kanawha County Board of Education. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all children across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.