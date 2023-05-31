Roshel Unveils Its Senator MRAP at CANSEC in Ottawa

Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles announces the launch of its latest product, the Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) at the CANSEC show in Ottawa.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles announces the launch of its latest product, the Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) at the CANSEC show in Ottawa. The MRAP has successfully passed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast tests conducted by the NATO certified US-based independent laboratory.

The Senator MRAP incorporates Roshel’s extensive experience in armored vehicles manufacturing and offers unparalleled levels of protection, mobility and versatility. It is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy. The vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency. The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2) providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provides efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Senator MRAP at the CANSEC show, an event that brings together industry leaders and defense experts from around the world,” says Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles. “Successful ballistic and blast tests of the Senator MRAP are a significant milestone for Roshel as we continue to innovate and address the evolving needs of modern security and defense forces. The Senator MRAP combines cutting-edge technology, superior blast and ballistic protection, and enhanced mobility to deliver a robust solution that meets the demand of today’s challenging operational environments”.

As a leading supplier of armored vehicles to Ukraine, Roshel has been at the forefront of providing critical defense solutions to address the escalating threats faced by the Ukrainian forces. Our MRAP development has been driven by the pressing need for better protection against improvised explosive devices (IED) prevalent in the region. With over 500 Roshel Senator armored vehicles deployed in combat zones in Ukraine, Roshel gains invaluable insights into the specific challenges faced on the ground, resulting in the creation of the Senator MRAP as a robust and reliable response to the evolving security landscape in Ukraine.

The Roshel Senator MRAP has successfully undergone rigorous blast testing by the independent NATO certified laboratory to obtain certification for level STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2a/2b. During the comprehensive testing process, the vehicle demonstrated its exceptional resilience and protection against explosive threats. The Senator MRAP withstood a detonation of 6 kg of TNT placed both under the wheel and under the belly, resulting in no structural damage and no harm to the dummy representing the vehicle occupants. Currently, the vehicle is undergoing testing for higher level of protection.

The unit showcased at CANSEC takes its formidable capabilities to the next level with the integration of the Rheinmetall Fieldranger 0.50 cal weapon station. This partnership between Roshel and Rheinmetall, a renowned global defense technology company, enhances the Senator MRAP's combat effectiveness and situational awareness. The Rheinmetall Fieldranger weapon station provides a state-of-the-art, fully stabilized, remote-controlled weapon platform that can be equipped with various weapon systems, such as machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank guided missiles. The remote-controlled system allows operators to operate the weapon from a safe position inside the vehicle, reducing exposure to hostile fire and minimizing risks. The Fieldranger's advanced sighting and targeting systems, coupled with its 360-degree traverse capability, enable effective engagement of both ground and aerial targets, enhancing the overall combat capability of the Senator MRAP.

Roshel MRAP STANAG II Test